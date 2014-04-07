13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 7, 2014
1. Sarah Jessica Parker In Diane Von Furstenberg
Sarah Jessica Parker glammed up after her stylish off-duty week in a gold Diane Von Furstenberg dress at the 5th Annual DVF Awards.
April 7, 2014
2. Laura Whitmore In John Rocha
Laura Whitmore flattered her svelte figure with a tight, illusion floral John Rochas maxi dress at the 11th Annual Irish Film And Television Awards.
April 7, 2014
3. Mollie King In Prints
Mollie King smartened up for her spot on the radio in a simple black trousers and white top, with a chic print coat.
April 7, 2014
4. Taylor Schilling In Roksanda Ilincic
Taylor Schilling looked chic at the 3rd Annual Reel Stories in LA in a maroon Roksanda Ilincic evening dress.
April 7, 2014
5. Taylor Swift In Monochrome
Taylor Swift showed us how to work a bare midriff at the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards, showing just the right amount of skin in a chic cut-out top and thigh-split skirt.
