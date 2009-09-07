13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 7, 2009
1. LOTD 070909 Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Eva Mendes wore yet another fab frock at the Venice Film Festival, this time going for a polka-dot Christian Dior dress with white belt and Mary Jane-style pumps.
WHERE
The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans photo call at the 66th Venice Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT
Polka-dots are a perennial favourite and this silk white on black design from Dior with pencil skirt and capped sleeves is just gorgeous. Eva added white accents with her skinny belt and white watch for a polished look.
-
September 7, 2009
2. LOTD 070909 Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Sarah Jessica Parker went for some cropped-top action in this plaid shirt, slim-fit washed-out jeans and a pair of studded lilac platform shoes.
WHERE
On the set of Sex and the City The Movie: 2 in Manhattan.
-
September 7, 2009
3. LOTD 070909 Jennifer Connelly
WHAT SHE WORE
Jennifer Connelly showed off her sports-toned body in a shimmering bodycon dress, a look which has become something of a signature for the star.
WHERE
The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien in Los Angeles.
-
September 7, 2009
4. LOTD 070909 Rachel McAdams
WHAT SHE WORE
Rachel McAdams wore a Stella McCartney empire-line minidress featuring McCartney's A/W 09 signature scallop-edged lace top and a shot silk skirt.
WHERE
Rachel was at the opening ceremony of the 35th American Film Festival in Deauville, France.
-
September 7, 2009
5. LOTD 070909 Noemie Lenoir
WHAT SHE WORE
Noemie Lenoir went for a pretty urban look of tiny polka-dot miniskirt and vest topped with a shrunken leather jacket. Her accessories were a heavily studded black handbag and white ballet pumps. Cute!
WHERE
Out and about in Soho, New York.
