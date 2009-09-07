WHAT SHE WORE



Eva Mendes wore yet another fab frock at the Venice Film Festival, this time going for a polka-dot Christian Dior dress with white belt and Mary Jane-style pumps.



WHERE



The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans photo call at the 66th Venice Film Festival



WHY WE LOVE IT



Polka-dots are a perennial favourite and this silk white on black design from Dior with pencil skirt and capped sleeves is just gorgeous. Eva added white accents with her skinny belt and white watch for a polished look.