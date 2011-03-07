13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2011
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively never fails to wow in the dress department and certainly didn't disappoint in this latest outing. At a Chanel dinner held in her honour during Paris Fashion Week, Blake worked a stunning metallic silver Chanel dress, teaming the gorgeous gown with Christian Louboutin lattice lace heels and adding even more shimmer with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. We have serious wardrobe envy!
-
March 7, 2011
2. Rosamund Pike
Hitting the front row at Lanvin at Paris Fashion Week, Rosamund Pike showed off her colour compatibility in a stunning scarlet asymmetrical Lanvin SS11 gown, teamed with red stacked heels. Letting the colour do all the work, Rosamund swept her hair into a simple ponytail and kept make-up fresh and natural. Perfect!
-
March 7, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
While the LBD may be a fall-back option for many, Sarah Jessica Parker knows exactly how to dress hers up to make it anything but safe and sedate. Wearing a stunning Halston chiffon dress with a huge sparkly silver belt, layered up with black draped cardi, SJP was the ultimate glamazon as she hit the opening night of a play in New York.
-
March 7, 2011
4. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo hit the runway for the Asia Girls Explosion fashion event in Tokyo. Wearing a fierce tiger print cover-up over a floaty oyster gown, all eyes were on Olivia as she strutted her stuff. We love that Olivia has used soft hues matched with bold print to create a high impact look.
-
March 7, 2011
5. Nicola Roberts
Love it or hate it, Nicola Roberts hits the spring brights trend head on with her popping pink trews as she stepped out in London. But the budding fashionista didn't go overboard with the look, sticking to the rules of colour by teaming the bright bottom with a neutral top. A simple yet bold effect which we'll all be channelling come warmer weather.
March 7, 20111 of 5
Blake Lively
Blake Lively never fails to wow in the dress department and certainly didn't disappoint in this latest outing. At a Chanel dinner held in her honour during Paris Fashion Week, Blake worked a stunning metallic silver Chanel dress, teaming the gorgeous gown with Christian Louboutin lattice lace heels and adding even more shimmer with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. We have serious wardrobe envy!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018