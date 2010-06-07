13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2010
1. LOTD 070610 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was lacy and racy in a forest green Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress with black underlay and accents. The actress wore her blonde hair in tousled waves and wore a smoky eye make-up look to finish the sultry outfit.
WIN £100 OF CHERYL COLE'S FAVE BEAUTY PRODUCTS
-
June 7, 2010
2. LOTD 070610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart gave it some leg at the MTV Movie Awards in a metallic Dolce & Gabbana minidress with gold bodice and pewter skirt. The Twilight starlet added a gold pendant, chunky black platforms and a black waist belt and wore her hair in a high up ponytail.
SEE KRISTEN STEWART'S BEST FASHION MOMENTS
-
June 7, 2010
3. LOTD 070610 Whitney Port
Whitney Port was edgy in a yellow and nude bandage dress at the MTV Movie Awards. The City star matched the putty colour to her Sergio Rossi cage shoeboots and added a barely-there make-up look and simple gold bangle.
-
June 7, 2010
4. LOTD 070610 Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick donned a flirty Zac Posen dress for her MTV Movie Awards red carpet appearance. It's a different tack for the Twilght star who usually wears more fitted styles but we love the fit-and-flare shape on the starlet. A pair of super-edgy statement heels with bow ties at the back finished the look.
-
June 7, 2010
5. LOTD 070610 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes was stunning in floor-length white halterneck maxidress with gold edging. Eva wore her hair in an elaborate updo and added gold accents with her earrings, clutch bag platform shoes for a glamorous summer look.
WIN £100 OF CHERYL'S FAVE BEAUTY PRODUCTS
June 7, 20101 of 5
LOTD 070610 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was lacy and racy in a forest green Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress with black underlay and accents. The actress wore her blonde hair in tousled waves and wore a smoky eye make-up look to finish the sultry outfit.
WIN £100 OF CHERYL COLE'S FAVE BEAUTY PRODUCTS
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018