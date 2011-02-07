13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 7, 2011
Glee beauty Dianna Agron has been working a different look lately - instead of her usual creams and whites, she's been spotted in dramatic black frocks and smokey eye make-up (check out her SAG Awards look). This LBD, worn to the I Am Number Four premiere in NYC, shows off Dianna's dark side, but the navy scarf and elegant up-sweep still keep the look polished and ladylike.
February 7, 2011
As we predicted back in January, the little white dress is having a MAJOR moment. The True Grit actress looked totally darling at the Cinema Vanguard Awards in LA in a romantic lace-embellished frock livened up with a red suede clutch and matching platform shoes. A true budding fashionista!
February 7, 2011
Julianne Moore also sported white at the weekend. The Kids Are Alright actress teamed an easy cream shift with black tights and platform wedges for the perfect trans-seasonal outfit.
February 7, 2011
The Oscar-nominated actress was chic as could be at the Cinema Vanguard Awards in Santa Barbara in a white shirt dress by Nina Ricci and strappy sandals by Pierre Hardy. What's gorgeous about Nicole's look is that it's soft and feminine, thanks to the billowing fabric and waist-cinching belt, instead of being starchy and stiff.
February 7, 2011
The City star was hot to trot at a signing of her book, True Whit, in a pair of patterned trousers from her own label, Whitney Eve, a cropped jacket and her favourite Balenciaga platform boots - she's rarely been seen out of these babies recently and we can see why - they go with everything!
