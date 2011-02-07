Glee beauty Dianna Agron has been working a different look lately - instead of her usual creams and whites, she's been spotted in dramatic black frocks and smokey eye make-up (check out her SAG Awards look). This LBD, worn to the I Am Number Four premiere in NYC, shows off Dianna's dark side, but the navy scarf and elegant up-sweep still keep the look polished and ladylike.

