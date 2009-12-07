13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 7, 2009
1. LOTD 071209 Pixie Lott
InStyle's January cover girl Pixie Lott donned a sweet tiered minidress by Moschino Cheap and Chic for this year's Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. The puff-sleeves and neck bow added drama and she finished the look with a twinkling cocktail ring and peep-toe high-heeled brogues.
SEE PIXIE LOTT'S COVER SHOOT IN OUR BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO
December 7, 2009
2. lotd 071209 Danni Minogue
Dannii Minogue went for a knock-out gown for the Saturday edition of X Factor and this year's semi-finals. She teamed the burnt-orange Grecian-style goddess gown with long statement earrings, gold cuffs and wore her famous bob in an updo.
December 7, 2009
3. lotd 071209 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole went for full-on drama for Sunday night's X Factor wearing this minidress with statement shoulders and a long train.
December 7, 2009
4. lotd 071209 Madonn
Madonna stepped out in New York in perfect winter style wearing a belted coat, strappy peep-toe shoes and a cosy neck muffler.
December 7, 2009
5. lotd 071209 Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton was utterly elegant in a black cocktail dress at the British Independent Film Awards in London last night. The James Bond actress kept things classic with a Sergio Rossi's round-toed courts and her hair in an updo.
