Victoria Beckham sported a LBD of her own design while out for dinner in London with A-List pals Tana Ramsay and Eva Longoria Parker (also in one of VB’s designs, according to her tweet). Posh is getting ready to unveil her spring/summer line of dresses at New York Fashion Week in a few days’ time. We can’t wait to see what the next season brings for Mrs B and her legions of celebrity fans. Stay tuned!