13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2010
1. LOTD 060910
Michelle Williams was quietly ravishing at the Meek’s Cutoff premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a greige gown by Jason Wu with beaded embellishing and cute chiffon bow. The actress, who is sporting her locks platinum blonde and in a neat crop these days, contrasted the dress with a black clutch. Breathtaking.
SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
-
September 6, 2010
2. LOTD 060910
New Gossip Girl Clemence Poesy brought her Gallic chic to the Venice Film Festival with her bow-festooned satin blouse, flouncy skirt (‘skater’ is the new shape) and a Sofia Coppola for Louis Vuitton black clutch. The actress’ outfit may look under-dressed compared to the all-out gowns at the festival, but we love that this fashionista sticks to her style no matter what.
SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
-
September 6, 2010
3. LOTD 060910
Sofia Coppola was her usual stylish self at the premiere of her latest film, Somewhere, at the Venice Film Festival in a navy blue prom frock with chiffon collar. The director, who appeared alongside her beau Thomas Mars, accessorised with adorable peep-toe wedges and a croc-skin clutch. Sofia’s understated style always seems so effortless: navy instead of black, comfort over fashion but never forsaking style. We want lessons!
-
September 6, 2010
4. LOTD 060910
Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf models several of the new season’s trends in one outfit (tweed, ladylike, kitten heels) on the set of the fourth season of Gossip Girl. How very Park Avenue.
-
September 6, 2010
5. LOTD 060910
Victoria Beckham sported a LBD of her own design while out for dinner in London with A-List pals Tana Ramsay and Eva Longoria Parker (also in one of VB’s designs, according to her tweet). Posh is getting ready to unveil her spring/summer line of dresses at New York Fashion Week in a few days’ time. We can’t wait to see what the next season brings for Mrs B and her legions of celebrity fans. Stay tuned!
September 6, 20101 of 5
LOTD 060910
Michelle Williams was quietly ravishing at the Meek’s Cutoff premiere at the Venice Film Festival in a greige gown by Jason Wu with beaded embellishing and cute chiffon bow. The actress, who is sporting her locks platinum blonde and in a neat crop these days, contrasted the dress with a black clutch. Breathtaking.
SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018