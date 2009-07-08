13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 8, 2009
Cheryl Cole got in on the playsuit trend in this colourful 3.1 Phillip Lim number as she headed to the latest round of X Factor auditions in Manchester this weekend. Cheryl cinched the cheerful all-in-one at the waist with a bow belt by Thread Social. We love how she's picked out different colours from the print for her accessories, clashing her pink/orange belt with her green shoes. In a 'shouldn't match but it does' fashion moment, the overall look works seamlessly.
July 8, 2009
In yet another perfect frock moment, Marion Cotillard went for this blush pink Dior gown teamed with wine coloured velvet platforms at the Public Enemies premiere in Paris.
July 8, 2009
It may be midsummer but Kate Moss donned a pair of knee-high boots with her skimpy hot pants for a night out. The supermodel layered up her look, wearing a cream lace wrap top by Clare Tough and a sheer black top over a plain black vest.
Love Kate Moss's style? Check out la Moss's best style moments in our Celebrity A-Z!
July 8, 2009
Diane Kruger did cool summer dressing in a crochet top and khaki shorts. Tan leather sandals and courier bag complete the look.
July 8, 2009
Sienna Miller kept it casual in jeans and loose top for the Boss Orange party at Berlin Fashion Week. A pair of serious heels took the look from casual to glam.
Check out all the pics from the Boss Orange party at Berlin Fashion Week!
