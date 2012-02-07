Madonna dresses to the nines for the Super Bowl! Plus, check out Rooney Mara, Kelly Rutherford and Scarlett Johansson on today's best-dressed list!
Monday 6 February, 2012
February 7, 2012
1. Madonna in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci
Madonna wowed the crowds at the Super Bowl half-time show in an array of dazzling outfits by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy Couture. This A-line LBD with gold embellishment was by far our favourite, especially as the Material Girl teamed it with a pair of over-the-knee leather boots, sexy fishnets and fingerless gloves for a seriously rockin’ get-up.
February 7, 2012
2. Rooney Mara in Louis Vuitton
Rooney Mara picked up an award at the 27th Annual Santa Barbara Film Festival in a gorgeous bottle green tulip dress by Louis Vuitton. Despite its feminine shape, Miss Mara kept it from looking too girly by teaming it with chunky black sandals by Giambattista Valli and barely-there make-up. Her signature scraped-back hairstyle was the perfect complement.
February 7, 2012
3. Scarlett Johansson in Calvin Klein Collection
Scarlett Johansson showed off her va-va-voom curves at the Golden Camera Awards in Berlin, where she scooped the Best Actress Award, in a black halter gown by Calvin Klein. We just love the slinky shape of this number!
February 7, 2012
4. Madonna
For the Super Bowl press conference, Madonna displayed her signature Gothic style in a black cropped waistcoat layered over a lace bodice and low-slung trousers. As always, it’s all in the details with Her Madjesty – the cross necklace, fingerless gloves and wedge boots toughened up this look even more.
February 7, 2012
5. Kelly Rutherford in Christian Dior
Gossip Girl leading lady Kelly Rutherford was chic as could be in a navy Christian Dior cocktail dress at a fashion party in NYC. The frock, which boasted two bows on the back, was the perfect choice for a winter do – it shows enough skin to be sexy but still matches up brilliantly with tights.
