December 6, 2010
1. Cheryl Cole
Wowing in white, Cheryl Cole worked a gorgeous Stéphane Rolland Fall 2008 Couture LWD on Saturday's X Factor show. A neat black bow broke up the block white and gave the dress a playful edge. Showing off the lavishly folded neckline of the dress, Cheryl opted for a volumous up-do with huge sparkling diamond earrings to up the glam-factor. A slick of red lippy added a final flourish to her stunning look.
December 6, 2010
2. Dannii Minogue
Not to be outshone by Cheryl in the style stakes, fellow X Factor judge Dannii Minogue went for a jaw-dropping nude, floaty floor-length Aurelio Costarella dress with shoulder corsage detail on Saturday's show. Working with the natural tones of the gown, Dannii went for honey hues with her make-up, and wore her hair in a neat, textured up-do which showed-off her exquisite Annoushka droplet earrings. We love the gold Fendi heels peeping out from the hem of her dress.
December 6, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan has gone from strength to strength in the style department and her latest gown-outing at the BIFAs in London proved her winning credentials! Working a stunning red Prabal Gurung gown with ruffled corsage bodice, Ms Mulligan picked up the Best Actress Award for her role in Never Let Me Go. Carey, we salute you!
December 6, 2010
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham gave us all a lesson in how to stay stylish even in freezing weather! Wearing a structured black Giambattista Valli cape with black opaques and black stacked YSL pumps, teamed with her trademark oversized sunnies there was a touch of Audrey Hepburn about Mrs Beckham as she strutted her stuff in New York.
December 6, 2010
5. Katy Perry
We've noticed that the usually flamboyant Katy Perry has been working a more demure look of late and we love it! Hitting the Jingle Ball in LA, Mrs Brand sizzled in this flirty bandage purple silk and sheer lace Zuhair Murad dress teamed with nude Brian Atwood nude heels. Perfect!
