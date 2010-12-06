Not to be outshone by Cheryl in the style stakes, fellow X Factor judge Dannii Minogue went for a jaw-dropping nude, floaty floor-length Aurelio Costarella dress with shoulder corsage detail on Saturday's show. Working with the natural tones of the gown, Dannii went for honey hues with her make-up, and wore her hair in a neat, textured up-do which showed-off her exquisite Annoushka droplet earrings. We love the gold Fendi heels peeping out from the hem of her dress.