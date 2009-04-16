13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 16, 2009
1. Eva Mendes LOTD 06/04/09Eva Mendes popped in cobalt blue at the Magnum Pleasure Summit. The actress donned this ultra fashionable hue in the form of a tulip skirt dress which criss-crossed at the bust by Moschino Cheap and Chic. A nonchalant thumb-in-pocket pose ensures we get an eyeful of that fabulous cocktail ring on her index finger.
April 16, 2009
2. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 06/04/09Ginnifer Goodwin is fast becoming one to watch on the red carpet. The dress she wore at the Big Love wrap party was no exception. The actress got her fashionable mits on Matthew Williamson for H&M's latest collection which isn't out until 24th April. Tie-dye swirls of vivid orange, yellow and grey decorated this relaxed minidress which she wore with cat-eyes and black accessories.
April 16, 2009
3. Michelle Obama LOTD 06/04/09Michelle Obama is without a doubt our first lady of style. Here she is, arrived in Baden Baden in yet another delicious dress. Michelle showed off her super-toned upper arms in this sleeveless Azzedine Alaia gown with tulle skirt.
April 16, 2009
4. Blake Lively LOTD 06/04/09Gossip Girl Blake Lively is gorgeous in grey at the opening of Topshop's Manhattan store. Blake wore donned a suede studded dress with grey blazer, both by Topshop. Style conscious Blake kept make-up minimal and hair natural, ensuring her look stayed youthful and fresh.
April 16, 2009
5. Kate Moss LOTD 06/04/09Kate Moss's reception in New York for the Topshop launch has been akin to that of a royal. Well, she is royalty in the fashion world. Donning a shimmery nude dress from her high summer collection teamed with black opaques, skinny belt and white blazer the supermodel headed to New York hotspot The Box to celebrate with Phillip Green and a host of A-listers.
