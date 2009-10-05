13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 5, 2009
1. LOTD 051009 Olivia Palermo
Sigh. Will we ever get over our Olivia Palermo fashion crush? Don't think so. Yet again The City starlet steps out in perfect style... Anybody in search of autumn/winter trend inspiration look no further. You can still wear summer's microshorts just add thick tights, a chunky knit and platform shoes.
October 5, 2009
2. LOTD 051009 Katy Perry
Katy Perry embraced the sequin trend at the Sonia Rykiel show at Paris Fashion Week. Wearing a sequin jacket and skirt, it seemed like the skirt wasn't quite mini enough for Ms Perry who shortened it slightly as she posed for pics.
October 5, 2009
3. LOTD 051009 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was spotted leaving her Broadway play After Miss Julie wearing a casual look of skinny jeans and white T-shirt. But teamed with a plum bag and those fierce Matthew Williamson flats, this look is all fashion.
October 5, 2009
4. LOTD 051009 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson was out for lunch with a friend perfecting her boyfriend blazer, skinny jeans and ballet flats look. She sharpened up her casual-chic city style with this to-die-for tomato-red handbag.
October 5, 2009
5. LOTD 051009 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese got her fetish on at John Galliano's show for Dior at Paris Fashion Week. Wearing a New Look style black leather suit with elbow-length leather gloves, Mary Jane shoes and a leopard print bag, Dita was at her burlesque best.
