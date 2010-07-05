13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2010
1. LOTD 050710 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue made a wow-factor appearance on GMTV this morning in a striking jade leopard-print pencil dress by Dolce & Gabbana, teamed with fierce Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
July 5, 2010
2. LOTD 050710 Diana Vickers
Diana Vickers worked a strong look at Perez Hilton's One Night Only bash in London, making a statement in a crochet white minidress by Sass & Bide and tan power platforms.
-
July 5, 2010
3. LOTD 050710 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen gave a little lesson in summertime style as she enjoyed the sunshine in New York in a cornflower-blue dress and matching hat. We love.
-
July 5, 2010
4. LOTD 0500710 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson had us reaching for our summer brights when she stepped out in London in this canary-yellow top teamed with colour-contrasting red sunnies.
-
July 5, 2010
5. LOTD 050710 Hilary Swank
At the closing ceremony of the 1st Astana International Action Film Festival in Astana, Kazakhstan, Hilary Swank had all eyes on her in that cowl-necked cream dress from the BodyAmr Studio collection, paired with stunning wrap-around black heels.
