13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Chloe Sevigny LOTD 05/01/09Chloe kicked off the new year in style in Louis Vuitton's bright mini off-the-shoulder sheer burgundy top. Tribal accessories including jewelled cuffs and feathered clutch and platform sandals complete the look that's oh so spring/summer 2009.
-
April 2, 2009
2. Emma Roberts LOTD 05/01/09Our favourite rising fashionista of 2009, Emma Roberts, was every inch the star at a New Year's Eve party in LA in a navy blue dress toughened up with a low-slung belt and gladiator sandals. Fierce!
-
April 2, 2009
3. Molly Sims LOTD 05/01/09Molly was ready to party in this electric purple satin frock and metallic platform heels at the Gridlock New Year's Eve bash in LA.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 05/01/09Theatre lovers SJP and hubby Matthew Broderick treated their son James Wilkie to a performance of Hairspray on Broadway at the weekend. The SATC star added oomph to her sheer blouse, black trousers and classic Chanel bag with a cobalt blue velvet coat and matching heels.
-
April 2, 2009
5. Eva Longoria Parker LOTD 05/01/09
Eva Longoria-Parker proves you don't have to spend a fortune to look like a million bucks in this LBD from Karen Millen. The Desperate Housewives star, who was at a New Year's Eve party at her restaurant Beso in LA, has worn a number of pieces from the high street store on the red carpet and is bang on trend with the fringing — Jil Sander and Alberta Ferretti both presented this trend on their SS09 catwalks.
April 2, 20091 of 5
Chloe Sevigny LOTD 05/01/09
Chloe kicked off the new year in style in Louis Vuitton's bright mini off-the-shoulder sheer burgundy top. Tribal accessories including jewelled cuffs and feathered clutch and platform sandals complete the look that's oh so spring/summer 2009.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018