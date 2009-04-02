Eva Longoria-Parker proves you don't have to spend a fortune to look like a million bucks in this LBD from Karen Millen. The Desperate Housewives star, who was at a New Year's Eve party at her restaurant Beso in LA, has worn a number of pieces from the high street store on the red carpet and is bang on trend with the fringing — Jil Sander and Alberta Ferretti both presented this trend on their SS09 catwalks.