13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 4, 2010
1. LOTD 041010
La Moss has done it again. Looking both chic and fashion-forward in a Dior leather pencil skirt and fluffy jacket, the supermodel attended John Galliano's fashion show for Christian Dior and later in the day hit the studio to film an ad for the fashion house at the home of Karl Lagerfeld. Ooh la la!
October 4, 2010
2. LOTD 041010
Victoria Beckham was suited and booted for her flight to London in a grey tweed shift dress and co-ordinated nude accessories, including a vintage-style boxy suitcase. Bon voyage, Mrs B!
October 4, 2010
3. LOTD 041010
Rachel Bilson provided a welcome jolt of colour on a rainy day in Paris with her raspberry-hued chiffon dress. The pint-sized actress was dressed to the nines for the Christian Dior show in Paris, where she was spotted sitting in the front row taking photos of the models.
October 4, 2010
4. LOTD 041010
Olivia Palermo worked the perfect mash-up of elegant and trendy in this origami pleated miniskirt teamed with a sparkly shell, a crocheted jacket and studded belt. We especially love her Valentino envelope clutch and Charlotte Olympia bow booties.
October 4, 2010
5. LOTD 041010
WOW! Only Ri-Ri could pull off a colourful combination such as this. Red hair, purple crop top, orange trousers, gold shoes - kids, don't try this at home! But doesn't she just look great?
October 4, 20101 of 5
LOTD 041010
