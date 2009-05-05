13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 5, 2009
1. Zoe Saldana LOTD 04/05/09
The Star Trek actress was futuristic at the LA premiere of the film in a sparkly minidress by Emilio Pucci. She finished off the look with fierce Brian Atwood strappy heels, aptly named "Wicked".
May 5, 2009
2. Heidi Klum LOTD 04/05/09
It's hard to believe Heidi is expecting baby number four. The hot mama looked fabulous in a fringed drop-waist frock by Jasmine Di Milo at the Star Trek premiere in LA. She gives new meaning to the term "yummy mummy".
May 5, 2009
3. Coco Rocha LOTD 04/05/09
Model Coco Rocha showed off her ethnic side in a pretty ebroidered top teamed with a sparkly tulip skirt at the Cartier party in New York.
May 5, 2009
4. Rachel Weisz LOTD 04/05/09
Rachel to a break from her favourite designer, Narciso Rodriguez, to champion the up-and-coming Prabal Gurung at the Cartier anniversary party. If you recognise the black panelling it's because Demi Moore wore a dress by the same designer to the same event. Luckily Rachel's was blush and not black.
May 5, 2009
5. Michelle Monaghan LOTD 04/05/09
Never one to shy away on the red carpet, fashion-lover Michelle Monaghan chose a simple but brash shift in cyclamen by Versace for the Star Trek premiere in LA, teamed with a simple patent belt and killer sandals.
