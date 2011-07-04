13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 4, 2011
1. Kate Middleton
Clever Kate Middleton breathed new life into her Reiss frock, worn previously in her official engagement photos by Mario Testino, by teaming it with a chic poppy red hat and co-ordinating courts as she hit a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa on Canada Day. The Duchess of Cambridge, who was accompanied by her husband Prince William, even borrowed a maple leaf-shaped pin from the Queen to complete her patriotic outfit.
July 4, 2011
2. Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson was the ultimate summer girl in a fuchsia maxi-skirt (how very Jil Sander), white sandals and a grey Chanel tote as she ran errands in LA.
July 4, 2011
3. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung did a little festival hopping at the weekend, turning up to Wireless in an adorable denim romper topped with a quilted leather jacket and accessorised with wooden platform sandals and a Louis Vuitton satchel bag. Too cool for school.
July 4, 2011
4. Kate Moss
The coolest bride on earth, Kate Moss married Jamie Hince on Friday in a sexy but ethereal gown by her longtime pal John Galliano. A special shout-out goes to Mr Moss for his powder blue suit by Stefano Pilati for Yves Saint Laurent.
July 4, 2011
5. Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was one stylish birthday girl as she celebrated her 28 years in a white chiffon babydoll dress by Stella McCartney decorated with polka-dot appliques. Doesn't she look Sixties chic?
