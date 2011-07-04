Clever Kate Middleton breathed new life into her Reiss frock, worn previously in her official engagement photos by Mario Testino, by teaming it with a chic poppy red hat and co-ordinating courts as she hit a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa on Canada Day. The Duchess of Cambridge, who was accompanied by her husband Prince William, even borrowed a maple leaf-shaped pin from the Queen to complete her patriotic outfit.

