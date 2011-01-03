13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 3, 2011
It's rare we see Posh in separates, let alone trousers, but she proved she's just as much of a pro when it comes to downtime dressing, when she matched these on-trend khaki peg legs with a shapely navy blazer, cool shades and, of course, some super-high Jimmy Choo putty-coloured heels.
January 3, 2011
Reese Witherspoon was effortlessly summery in this breezy printed skirt, basic tank and pretty jewelled sandals, finished with loose bouncy locks.
January 3, 2011
Olivia Palermo never has an off day when it comes to fashioning an outfit, and it takes a true pro to make all black look this fabulous. AW was all about texture and layering, so Olivia's mix of leather skinnies, fur gilet and sharp blazer were spot on. A vintage clutch and cute toe-cap Chanel pumps added a pop of personality to the smart daytime look.
January 3, 2011
January Jones is great at playing dress-up, but she's also just as chic during downtime. Perhaps with Mad Men's Don Draper in mind, she mixed masculine and feminine, teaming her tan brogues and trilby with subtly flared jeans and a simple tee.
January 3, 2011
Rachel Bilson is the definition of LA cool. She had us envious of her summer style all season, teaming stylish basics like this white shirt and denim shorts with statement accessories like her Chloe tote and Ray Bans for effortless finesse.
