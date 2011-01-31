13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 31, 2011
Having worn a deep green Vera Wang gown for the Golden Globes, Mila Kunis last night proved she’s ultra-versatile on the red carpet, opting this time for a flowing maxi-gown in poppy red by Alexander McQueen. The Black Swan beauty said of her dress: “It’s the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn so I love it even more now.” The SAG Awards tends to be a more casual affair than the Oscars and the Golden Globes, so Mila wore her hair loose and flowing. Effortless and stunning.
January 31, 2011
Glee gal Dianna Agron went for a dark and sultry look on the SAG red carpet, opting for smokey feline eyes to match her navy sequinned Chanel haute couture gown. Her twinkling jewels were on loan from Fred Leighton. Some girls have all the luck!
January 31, 2011
The glowing Natalie Portman picked up the Best Actress award in a white Azzarro column dress, Roger Vivier heels and over $2 million of sparkling Tiffany jewellery. We love that she’s opted for a figure-hugging look instead of an empire line gown to switch up the look. The Black Swan actress is looking at a sweep of the Best Actress awards and we just can’t wait to see what dress she comes out with on Oscar night. Watch this space.
January 31, 2011
January Jones revealed she immediately zeroed in on her black and gold Carolina Herrera dress from a rail of dozens, and never looked back. “I have a knack for knowing what’s going to suit my figure and I don’t like to waste time,” the Mad Men actress revealed. We love that she’s left out jewellery completely to keep the attention firmly on her gown, opting to accessorise instead with a super-coiffed up-do.
January 31, 2011
It’s hard to believe a girl with so much fashion savvy is only 20-years-old. We simply adore this popping pink shade on the Winter’s Bone starlet, who added a floppy black bow and chunky black platforms to edge up the look.
