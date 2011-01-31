The glowing Natalie Portman picked up the Best Actress award in a white Azzarro column dress, Roger Vivier heels and over $2 million of sparkling Tiffany jewellery. We love that she’s opted for a figure-hugging look instead of an empire line gown to switch up the look. The Black Swan actress is looking at a sweep of the Best Actress awards and we just can’t wait to see what dress she comes out with on Oscar night. Watch this space.

