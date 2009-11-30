13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 30, 2009
1. lotd 301109 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow dispensed entirely with the bodycon frock plus fierce heels combo that has become something of a staple look for her in the last year. When she glided up the red carpet for the gala reopening of the Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech, Gwyneth chose to wear this blush-coloured draped goddess gown by Donna Karan and the impact was immense. She kept her hair and make-up trademark natural and added a pair of gold platforms for extra twinkle. Loving this look!
November 30, 2009
2. lotd 301109 Cheryl Cole
If you're in the market for a party dress right now (and we most definitely are!), Cheryl Cole's X Factor frock this Sunday could be just the inspiration you're after. It had just the one statement shoulder, origami detail and CC wore it with a beehive updo and black satin shoes for a glamorous finish. A cocktail ring was the perfect party accessory.
November 30, 2009
3. lotd 301109 Katie Holmes
Looking fresh-faced and glowing, Katie Holmes attended the Dizzy Feet Foundation gala in LA. Wearing a little black dress topped off with an oyster-coloured biker jacket, Katie added a pair of fierce cut-out heels for extra glam factor.
November 30, 2009
4. lotd 301109 jessica alba
The sun is still shining in Los Angeles and Jessica Alba took full advantage donning this pretty strapless yellow floral frock. She kept it casual with matching ballet flats and a pair of outsized hoop earrings.
November 30, 2009
5. lotd 301109 Rihanna
Rihanna's been braving the British weather in the run up to her X Factor appearance on Saturday and she's nailed her off duty London look. It's a lot less about spikes and bodycon dresses than her usual attire and a lot more about chunky biker boots, leather jackets and keeping out the cold. Still, Riri works cold weather dressing it in her own inimitable style.
