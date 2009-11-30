Gwyneth Paltrow dispensed entirely with the bodycon frock plus fierce heels combo that has become something of a staple look for her in the last year. When she glided up the red carpet for the gala reopening of the Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech, Gwyneth chose to wear this blush-coloured draped goddess gown by Donna Karan and the impact was immense. She kept her hair and make-up trademark natural and added a pair of gold platforms for extra twinkle. Loving this look!