March 31, 2009
1. Cameron Diaz LOTD 30/03/09We love when Cam does her glam casual look; it suits her relaxed California babe vibe to a T. Here she is at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards wearing a cheerful polka dot Michael Kors blouse and coordinating cherry red clutch. We're trying not to turn too green at the sight of Cameron in her ripped 7 For All Mankind jeans; those long legs were just made for skinnies!
March 31, 2009
2. Rihanna LOTD 30/03/09Rihanna is back on the scene having put her relationship troubles behind her and boy does she look hot. Wearing a white lace Balmain top with super-tight striped mini-skirt, fierce Louboutin heels and a pair of statement earrings, the Umbrella singer was set to party at the Deluxe nightclub in LA.
March 31, 2009
3. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 30/03/09Ginnifer Goodwin donned a shimmering silver-grey handkerchief style dress for the Genesis Awards in LA. The He's Just Not That Into You actress wore coordinating silver courts, clutch and a pair of shoulder-grazing earrings finished the look.
March 31, 2009
4. Gemma Arterton LOTD 30/03/09There's something a little Roman about Gemma Arterton's outfit at the Empire Film Awards. The Bond Girl showed off her shoulders in this cream two-tiered dress teamed with Sergio Rossi shoe-boots. The actress scooped the award for Best Newcomer, beating fellow Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko to the prize.
March 31, 2009
5. Jessica Alba LOTD 30/03/09Jessica Alba donned this perfectly coordinated ensemble for a spot of house hunting with husband Cash Warren. A grey, wrap-over coat was teamed with black jeans tucked into practical but ever so stylish grey boots. Not sure about the mis matching hard hat though…
