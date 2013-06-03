Monday 3 June 2013

Victoria Beckham wows in colourful Carven, plus find out what 4 celebs join her today...
Victoria Beckham wows in colourful Carven, plus Beyonce, Zoe Saldana, Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie join her in our top celebrity fashion edit...
A vibrant style update for Victoria Beckham, the designer who usually remains pared-down with her palette, upped the colour ante with this bright summer look. At LAX with daughter Harper Beckham, VB went all-out for print with this hot Carven Fall 2012 skirt, inspired from the work of Dutch artist Hieronymus Bosch. Keeping her top muted with a crisp white shirt, Vic worked her favourite Chloe wedges, wearing her hair loose and tousled. And Harper didn't miss out on the colour injection either - as the cute tot worked a yellow Chloe sundress. We love both looks.
While many performers at Chime For Change opted for more metallic Gucci ensembles, for her appearance as a presenter on stage, Gossip Girl Blake Lively went angelic in a white Gucci cape dress, showing off her killer pins in this season's hottest shoe hue - pink Christian Louboutin spike-capped pumps. She styled her look with a mussed-up updo, statement jewelled earrings and stacked crystal bracelets.
Turning presenter for the night at the Chime For Change concert in London, actress Zoe Saldana showed some serious style prowess as she hit the stage in this gold leaf-print short-sleeved jacket from the Gucci Fall 2013 collection. The Star Trek star let the jacket carry the look, opting for simple black leather trews and strappy Gucci sandals, adding a fierce statement gold cuff.
Headlining the Chime For Change concert in London, Beyonce posed for pics with Gucci's creative director Frida Giannini, styled in head-to-toe Gucci - of course. The singer opted for a a major sparkling gold and silver long-sleeved mini dress, paired with silver peep-toe ankle boots. A deep berry lip and blonde loose curls added extra vamp to her look.
Looking oh-so elegant, Angelina Jolie was back on the red carpet in London to support Brad Pitt for the premiere of his new movie World War Z. Keeping her look simple, but chic, Ange went for a simple black Saint Laurent black gown with sheer panelled bodice and open back. Barely-there make-up and pared-down gold jewellery added to her understated look.
