Monday 3 June 2013

A vibrant style update for Victoria Beckham, the designer who usually remains pared-down with her palette, upped the colour ante with this bright summer look. At LAX with daughter Harper Beckham, VB went all-out for print with this hot Carven Fall 2012 skirt, inspired from the work of Dutch artist Hieronymus Bosch. Keeping her top muted with a crisp white shirt, Vic worked her favourite Chloe wedges, wearing her hair loose and tousled. And Harper didn't miss out on the colour injection either - as the cute tot worked a yellow Chloe sundress. We love both looks.

