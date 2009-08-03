13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 3, 2009
1. lotd 030809 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was pretty in pink at the X Factor judging round in London in an adorable gathered shell top and pleated ra-ra skirt. And it's not just the outfit we love - check out her cute plaited hairstyle and gorgeous drop earrings.
-
August 3, 2009
2. lotd 030809 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was looking beachy keen with hubby Cash Warren while on the beach in Malibu in a casual T-shirt and shorts combo topped off with a cute straw trilby. Now that's what we call being sensible and fashionable in the sun!
-
August 3, 2009
3. lotd 030809 Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto was darling in this LBD. Sticking to her chic demure look, Freida's dress went down to her knees and up to her neck but with a little peek-a-boo effect via a chiffon layer over the décolletage. Kitten heels (yes, the time is coming to wave goodbye to those extreme heels, ladies!), a gold cuff and a cute clutch finish the look.
-
August 3, 2009
4. lotd 030809 Blake Lively
Blake Lively kept it Upper East Side in her decidedly preppy pinstriped shirt with turned up cuffs at an InStyle sponsored fundraiser for ovarian cancer in The Hamptons. The Gossip Girl showed off those killer pins in a skin-tight mini skirt and added closed-toe courts and a statement necklace for an individual look.
-
August 3, 2009
5. lotd 030809 Rachel bilson
Rachel Bilson went for a fresh summer look in this cute patterned sundress as she shopped for groceries in LA. A waist-cinching belt, gold flat sandals and an enormous hobo bag make this an ideal shopping trip outfit.
