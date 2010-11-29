13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 29, 2010
1. LOTD 291110
With a wow-worthy return to frock form, Cheryl Cole swept onto the X Factor results show in a stunning Gianfranco Ferré Fall 2010 gold floor-length gown with beaded bodice and panelling detail. Wearing her now trademark di Grisogono jewels and brown peep-toe Louboutin heels, Cheryl was picture perfect.
-
November 29, 2010
2. LOTD 291110
Rolling out the dress hits of late Dannii Minogue was the ultimate lady in red as she hit the X Factor in a stunner of a scarlet confection by Carla Zampatti. The gorgeous asymmetric gown tumbled down her svelte figure in beautiful layered folds of chiffon, revealing her Sergio Rossi nude pumps. A simple up-do showed off the neck-line of the dress, not to mention those sparkling Annoushka earrings.
-
November 29, 2010
3. LOTD 291110
Out to launch her latest scent Vintage Muse in London, Kate Moss worked her usual cool combo of black, with skinny jeans and a tweed jacket all teamed with stacked platform suede boots. Her blonde, tousled locks gave a gentle pop of colour to her ensemble.
-
November 29, 2010
4. LOTD 291110
Cool Kick-Ass actress Chloe Moretz worked a super cute pink, white and black layered lace Chanel dress as she arrived at the EA British Academy Children's Awards in London last night. We love Chloe's side-swept, gentle waved bobbed 'do.
-
November 29, 2010
5. LOTD 291110
Katie Holmes did off-duty chic to perfection as she headed out and about in Beverley Hills. Working a pretty pink purple cashmere top with some black leggings and black stilettos, Mrs Cruise added an oversized white bag to complete her work-ready look.
November 29, 2010
