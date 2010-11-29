Rolling out the dress hits of late Dannii Minogue was the ultimate lady in red as she hit the X Factor in a stunner of a scarlet confection by Carla Zampatti. The gorgeous asymmetric gown tumbled down her svelte figure in beautiful layered folds of chiffon, revealing her Sergio Rossi nude pumps. A simple up-do showed off the neck-line of the dress, not to mention those sparkling Annoushka earrings.



