13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 29, 2010
1. LOTD 290310 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston surprised us all when she attended the Paris premiere of The Bounty Hunter in a dress that broke tradition with her usual red carpet appearances. Rather than her standard black or neutrals, Aniston chose this striking, coral-coloured dress with gathered bodice by Christian Lacroix Couture. Well, when in Paris…
-
March 29, 2010
2. LOTD 290310 Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron went for a glimmer girl look at the American Cinematheque Award Presentation in this off-the-shoulder sequin dress. The Givenchy gown faded from deep, sea-green to antique gold and Charlize teamed her frock with Stella McCartney heels and Jimmy Choo clutch bag.
-
March 29, 2010
3. LOTD 290310 Pixie Lott
Pixie Lott was her cute self at the Nikelodeon Kids' Choice Awards last night in a strapless black bustier dress with peep-toe heels and a Chanel clutch bag.
-
March 29, 2010
4. LOTD 290310 Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner made a rare red carpet appearance to support her friend Matt Damon at the American Cinematheque Award Presentation wearing a strapless J Mendel dress with foldover detail. She wore a natural make-up look and loose, waved locks for a relaxed red carpet look. She teamed her cocktail dress with Brian Atwood heels and a Bulgari clutch.
-
March 29, 2010
5. LOTD 290310 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba stepped out working a selection of classic fashion pieces and looked fab in the process. She topped her indigo skinny jeans with stripy top and outsized scarf and carried this season's must-have bag style, the satchel bag as she picked up a coffee in LA.
