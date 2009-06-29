13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 29, 2009
1. lotd 290609 daisy lowe
Daisy Lowe was one of the first celebrities to hit Glastonbury on Friday, sporting a festival-fabulous ensemble comprising a fringed vest, Prada satchel, Ann-Sofie Back skirt and Chanel boots. Not necessarily items we'd want to wear in the mud, but certainly ones that contributed to her being rated by InStyle as one of the best dressed of the festival.
-
June 29, 2009
2. lotd 290609 Pixie Geldof
Festival-goers like Pixie Geldof were treated to a spectacular weekend at Glastonbury, with soaring temperatures and a star line-up that included The Kooks, Tom Jones and Bruce Springsteen. The It-Girl looked suitably rock & roll chic in a gauzy leopard print blouse, biker jacket and Jimmy Choo's mock-croc Hunter wellies. We love the addition of the orange head scarf, which injected colour to the ensemble.
Buy Hunter wellies at shopping.instyle.co.uk
-
June 29, 2009
3. LOTD 290609 nicola Roberts
Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts was another star to nail the festival look at Glastonbury, teaming a folksy printed dress with Hunter wellies and a Chanel handbag.
-
June 29, 2009
4. lotd 290609 Helena Christensen
From her effortlessly cool get-up, you'd be forgiven for thinking Helena was part of the Glastonbury set, but instead she was across the pond playing with her son Mingus in a Manhattan park. Proof positive that Heidi plaits, oversized sunnies, printed T-shirts and flat sandals aren't just for festivals.
-
June 29, 2009
5. lotd 290609 Beyonce
Beyoncé hit the Bet Awards in LA in a show-stopping Balmain mini-dress, complete with sharp shoulders and scalloped hemline. We're not totally sold on the matching purple jewelled wedges but we've got to hand it to the diva for looking 100% bling-tastic.
