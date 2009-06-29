Daisy Lowe was one of the first celebrities to hit Glastonbury on Friday, sporting a festival-fabulous ensemble comprising a fringed vest, Prada satchel, Ann-Sofie Back skirt and Chanel boots. Not necessarily items we'd want to wear in the mud, but certainly ones that contributed to her being rated by InStyle as one of the best dressed of the festival.

