Best Dressed 2008: Fashion Makeover It was the makeover to end all makeovers. When Gwyneth Paltrow reinvigorated her career with the blockbuster Iron Man this summer, she also checked back onto the best dressed lists she once used to dominate thanks to a string of minidresses, seven-inch heels (in the case of these McQueen babies), a fresh new hairstyle and an amazing new bod honed by Madonna's own personal trainer, Tracy Anderson. We are still swooning over this sparkly Balmain number (the hot designer label of 2008) and classic tuxedo jacket. What better way to boost ticket sales?