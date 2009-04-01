13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 1, 2009
1. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 29/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Fashion Makeover It was the makeover to end all makeovers. When Gwyneth Paltrow reinvigorated her career with the blockbuster Iron Man this summer, she also checked back onto the best dressed lists she once used to dominate thanks to a string of minidresses, seven-inch heels (in the case of these McQueen babies), a fresh new hairstyle and an amazing new bod honed by Madonna's own personal trainer, Tracy Anderson. We are still swooning over this sparkly Balmain number (the hot designer label of 2008) and classic tuxedo jacket. What better way to boost ticket sales?
2. Anne Hathaway LOTD 29/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Fashion Makeover Sometimes a break-up is a blessing in disguise. When Anne ditched her Italian boyfriend Raffaelo Follieri after he was arrested for tax fraud, so too went her tired long locks and mumsy dresses in favour of a crisp new bob, figure-forming frocks, like this one by Jasmine di Milo, and a gutsy attitude to boot. Note the sunglasses at night — how very Posh. All hail the new age of Anne.
3. Liv Tyler LOTD 29/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Fashion Makeover Another sad divorce, another fab makeover. Liv Tyler joined the ranks of Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek as a fashion-forward singleton in 2008 with a sharp long bob and renewed interest in minidresses and skyscraper heels. This cobalt blue dress by her pal Stella McCartney is perfect against her porcelain skin and raven locks.
4. Victoria Beckham LOTD 29/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Fashion Makeover With the chop of her tacky Pob into a gamine pixie cut and the launch of her line of designer dresses in September 2008, Victoria Beckham went from WAG to credible fashionista in one fell swoop. OK, she may have experimented with leather leggings and heel-less shoes to show her dedication to the fashion cause, but lately she has morphed into a modern-day Audrey Hepburn, no least thanks to this classic black tube dress.
5. Kate Winslet LOTD 29/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Fashion Makeover Just weeks before the end of the year and out popped Kate Winslet as a last-minute contender for this category. The British actress and mum-of-two is back on the scene with her Golden Globes-nominated turns in The Reader and Revolutionary Road (where she reunites with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in 11) and has gone all Hollywood to mark the occasion: sunkissed glow, check; blonde tousled hair, check and a super-toned body, check!
