June 28, 2010
1. LOTD 280610 Kylie
Kylie Minogue was on fire on Jonathan Ross in her sparkly Balmain mini with a dramatic flowing train. Gorgeous tumbling blonde tresses finished the look to perfection.
June 28, 2010
2. LOTD 280610 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung donned sexy denim cut-offs and a slouchy pinstriped shirt by Lacoste, topped off with a leopard-print, bag for perfect festival chic at Glastonbury 2010.
June 28, 2010
3. LOTD 280610 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham showed off her return to long locks in the sunflower-yellow Kendall dress from GOAT S/S 2010 as she enjoyed a very glamorous outing in Cannes.
June 28, 2010
4. LOTD 280610 Kate Hudson
Laidback yet oh-so-pretty, we just loved Kate Hudson's puff-sleeved dress as she took snaps and enjoyed the festivities at Glastonbury 2010.
June 28, 2010
5. LOTD 280610 Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst was super-cute as she soaked up the summer rays in New York in a pretty printed Miu Miu dress with comfy yet stylish small-sized wedges.
