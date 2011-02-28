13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 28, 2011
Mum-to-be Natalie Portman was totally radiant at the Oscars in an off-the-shoulder plum-coloured gown by Rodarte. The fashion house, fronted by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, designed the costumes for Black Swan, so it was only a matter of time before Natalie unveiled one of their designs on the red carpet. We love her loosely side-swept hairstyle, too.
February 28, 2011
Cate Blanchett was the epitome of elegance in this lilac gown by Givenchy Couture. Featuring circular lace panels, on-shade bead work and a splash of yellow at the collar, this number is avant-garde, totally timeless and beyond chic.
February 28, 2011
Gwyneth Paltrow was sleek from head to toe at the Academy Awards in her futuristic plunging metallic gown by Calvin Klein Collection. The actress-cum-singer, who performed “Coming Home” from her latest film Country Strong, complemented her sleek look with poker-straight locks. She caught up on the red carpet with old pals like Nicole Kidman.
February 28, 2011
Scarlett Johansson was typically sexy on the red carpet in a figure-hugging lace gown that featured a vampy circular cut-out on the back. We LOVE Scarlett in scarlet! And check out that mussed-up bob – she looks modern and classic at the same time.
February 28, 2011
Black Swan beauty Mila Kunis, who presented at the Oscars, was ultra-feminine in a lace-edged lavender gown with chiffon ruffles by red carpet master Elie Saab. There are no words.
