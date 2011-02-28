Mum-to-be Natalie Portman was totally radiant at the Oscars in an off-the-shoulder plum-coloured gown by Rodarte. The fashion house, fronted by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, designed the costumes for Black Swan, so it was only a matter of time before Natalie unveiled one of their designs on the red carpet. We love her loosely side-swept hairstyle, too.

