13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 28, 2009
1. lotd 281209 diane kruger
2009 was all about the lady in red as our favourite fashionistas fell head over heels in love with scarlet frocks time and time again.
Diane Kruger kicked off the Jason Wu cocktail frock craze back in June at the CFDA Awards with mesmerizing results. The black shoulder detail and strappy sandals add the perfect finishing touches to this fashion forward look.
December 28, 2009
2. lotd 281209 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum has been a fan of red frocks for some time now and this year's Oscars appearance was no exception. Heidi lit up the red carpet as she stepped out wearing a colour coordinating Roland Mouret taffeta gown complete with seductive side split, matching heels and killer costume jewellery - Wow!
December 28, 2009
3. lotd 281209 kate moss
Kate Moss was every inch the sexy senorita as she attended a friend's wedding back in August in Italy. Kate teemed her flirty frock with patent pumps and a messy updo for an effortlessly glam look.
December 28, 2009
4. lotd 281209 sienna miller
Sienna Miller cut a sophisticated figure as she stepped out wearing a structured Marios Schwab dress to a film screening back in April. Sienna's simple updo, red lips and opaque clad legs give this look timeless appeal - so much so that Cheryl Cole style snapped Sienna in November, wearing the same dress for an X Factor appearance.
December 28, 2009
5. lotd 281209 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung was simply stunning as she stepped out in this rose-kissed, red cocktail frock by designer of the minute, Jason Wu. Note: Red lips, black patent flats and effortless updos make this trend chic rather than cheap!
