13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 27, 2010
Kylie Minogue put in a star appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan in a demure lemon yellow lace dress and strappy nude sandals, jazzed up with the accessory du jour – a leopard print handbag.
See all the latest photos from Milan Fashion Week
September 27, 2010
Gisele Bundchen sparkled at the Brazilian Foundation’s annual gala in New York in a floor-length, sequined gown by Calvin Klein dsigner and fellow Brazilian, Francisco Costa. The aubergine colour is simply stunning against her lightly bronzed skin and honey-hued hair.
September 27, 2010
Jessica Alba always does great street wear and this outfit was no exception: cropped beige trousers a snugly blush-coloured scarf and oversized It-bag are the perfect running-around-town uniform.
September 27, 2010
Eva Mendes chose a popping pink satin gown for the PeTA 30th anniversary gala in New York. The fashion-savvy actress knows that with a dress this bold, accessories should be kept to a minimum so she teamed with black platform sandals and a simple clutch.
September 27, 2010
Megan Fox caused a stir at the Emporio Armani show when she settled into her front row seat alongside hubby Brian Austin Green and fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The Transformers beauty chose a classic black blazer and miniskirt combo but tapped into her sex kitten side with a pair of leopard print platforms and a slick of red lipstick.
