Look of the Day
July 27, 2009
1. lotd 270709 anna friel
Anna Friel looked sensational at the Cartier International Polo yesterday in a structured LBD by Antonio Berardi with a sexy cut-out at the bust and voluminous shoulders. Granted, it didn't make for the most summery of outfits, but given yesterday's blustery conditions she can be excused for sporting head-to-toe black in July. We just LOVE her Sixties-style frame bag and swinging ponytail, too!
See all the celebrity photos from the Cartier International Polo
July 27, 2009
2. lotd 270709 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung was effortlessly cool as usual in a sawed-off denim dungaree dress atop a classic white shirt and teamed with a pair of low-heeled pumps as she stolled about NYC with her boyfriend Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys.
July 27, 2009
3. lotd 270709 Claudia Schiffer
We can't decide which part of supermodel Claudia Schiffer's outfit we're drooling over most - her enormous Chanel bag, her pleated Seventies-style jeans or her blue graphic-print scarf. Or perhaps it's her glossy curls and chuny fringe? We'll take the whole lot!
July 27, 2009
4. lotd 270709 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes was pretty as a rose at the launch of her own line of bedding, Vida by Eva Mendes, at Macy's in New York. The gorgeous actress sported a Fifties-style fit-and-flare dress splashed with oversized blooms to flatter her voluptuous curves.
July 27, 2009
5. lotd 270709 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was suitably stylish for a day of shopping in LA in an easy-going jersey dress, a straw trilby and strappy gladiator sandals. Wonder what's in the bag?
