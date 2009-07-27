Anna Friel looked sensational at the Cartier International Polo yesterday in a structured LBD by Antonio Berardi with a sexy cut-out at the bust and voluminous shoulders. Granted, it didn't make for the most summery of outfits, but given yesterday's blustery conditions she can be excused for sporting head-to-toe black in July. We just LOVE her Sixties-style frame bag and swinging ponytail, too!

