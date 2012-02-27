Gwyneth Paltrow stole the show at the Oscars in her to-die-for caped Tom Ford dress, but faced stiff competition from Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Angelina Jolie and Cameron Diaz. See them all here...|
Monday 27 February, 2012
February 27, 2012
1. Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford
Gwyneth Paltrow stopped us in our tracks in this super-slick white gown and matching cape that could only be the work of Tom Ford. Cool, classic and chic, this gown was the triple threat of the Oscars.
February 27, 2012
2. Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen
The Help's Jessica Chastain complemented her copper locks with this rich black and gold brocade gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Doesn't she look like a modern-day Medieval heroine?
February 27, 2012
3. Emma Stone in Giambattista Vallid
Emma Stone was sublime in a red Giambattista Valli number, reminiscent of fellow redhead Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga gown from 2007. We loved it then and we love it now!
February 27, 2012
4. Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace
Looking every inch the femme fatale, Angelina Jolie hit the Academy Awards with her beau Brad Pitt in this black velvet slit-to-the-thigh frock by Atelier Versace. Va-va-voom!
February 27, 2012
5. Cameron Diaz in Gucci
Cameron Diaz looked peachy keen at the Oscars in this divine strapless Gucci gown, which perfectly set off her golden tan and honey-blonde locks. Ravishing!
