LOOK OF THE YEAR: Ladylike

Ladylike was one of the star trends of the season, so it’s no wonder Hollywood’s most fashionable ladies were quick to embrace it.

We love how Alexa switches effortlessly from Tomboy chic to ladylike elegant. In this instance she’s totally girly in a belted, printed dress and bow-festooned court shoes by Louis Vuitton, the design house who sparked the trend this season. Alexa’s mussed-up dip-dyed locks keep the look from being too twee.