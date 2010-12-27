13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 27, 2010
1. LOTY - Ladylike Alexa Chung
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Ladylike
Ladylike was one of the star trends of the season, so it’s no wonder Hollywood’s most fashionable ladies were quick to embrace it.
We love how Alexa switches effortlessly from Tomboy chic to ladylike elegant. In this instance she’s totally girly in a belted, printed dress and bow-festooned court shoes by Louis Vuitton, the design house who sparked the trend this season. Alexa’s mussed-up dip-dyed locks keep the look from being too twee.
-
December 27, 2010
2. LOTY - Ladylike Eva Mendes
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Ladylike
The actress’ killer curves totally suit this type of dressing. The gathered overlay of this Oscar de la Renta frock cinches in with a pretty bow to show off Eva’s tiny waist and the fitted bodice perfectly accents her sexy décolletage.
-
December 27, 2010
3. LOTY - Ladylike Keira Knightley
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Ladylike
You wouldn’t think these two separates – both ladylike in their own right, mind you – would go together but Keira manages to pull this dainty look off with aplomb. The Never Let Me Go starlet teamed the nude-toned lace blouse and pretty printed skirt with brown courts and a textured bob.
-
December 27, 2010
4. LOTY - Ladylike Rachel Bilson
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Ladylike
Tread carefully otherwise the ladylike trend can be aging. Good thing the lovely Rachel Bilson kept the look fresh and fun at the Costume Institute Gala in this fit-and-flare floral feast by Louis Vuitton. Her wavy, summery locks and charming strappy sandals added a youthful edge.
-
December 27, 2010
5. LOTY - Ladylike Scarlett Johansson
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Ladylike
You could argue that Scarlett Johansson and Dolce & Gabbana together totally owned the ladylike trend this season. The combination of Scarlett’s curvy-licious body and Dolce’s Sicilian-influenced lace frocks made for one super-sexy combo. Just check her out at the MTV Movie Awards - Joan Holloway eat your heart out!
