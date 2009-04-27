13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 27, 2009
1. Mischa Barton LOTD 27/04/09
Mischa Barton lent a little Hollywood glamour to the Bafta TV Awards in a bejwelled Osman Yousefzada gown. Like her good pal Alexa Chung, Mischa looked more glam in her covered-up gown than many of the stars on the red carpet.
-
April 27, 2009
2. Alexa Chung LOTD 27/04/09
Alexa Chung showed off her Bambi legs at the Bafta TV Awards in a Luella minidress and a pair of high-heeled Mary-Janes. We love how she always opts to cover up and still manages to be the sexiest gal on the red carpet!
-
April 27, 2009
3. Jaime Winstone LOTD 27/04/09
Jaime's divine little Chanel dress and strappy silver sandals were just perfect for the sunny weather that greeted the stars on the red carpet at the Bafta TV Awards. We especially love the silver beading that made this LBD stand out from the rest.
-
April 27, 2009
4. Amber Valletta LOTD 27/04/09
The model/actress was simply stunning at a party in Beverly Hills in a bold red shift dress that was perfectly nipped-in at the waist. She completed the classic look with a simple pair of black courts and a couple of jewelled bangles.
-
April 27, 2009
5. Katie Holmes LOTD 27/04/09
Katie Holmes hit the Independent Filmmaker Project 30th anniversary party in NYC in a very on-trend halter-neck jumpsuit. The super-star complemented the sleek piece with slicked-back hair, a classic black clutch and luminous make-up.
April 27, 20091 of 5
Mischa Barton LOTD 27/04/09
Mischa Barton lent a little Hollywood glamour to the Bafta TV Awards in a bejwelled Osman Yousefzada gown. Like her good pal Alexa Chung, Mischa looked more glam in her covered-up gown than many of the stars on the red carpet.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018