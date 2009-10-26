13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 26, 2009
1. LOTD 261009 Claire Danes
Claire Danes was magical in monochrome as she attended the launch of the Gucci Icon Temporary Sneaker collaboration in NY. We love how she’s eschewed accessories, keeping this sophisticated yet sexy mini the main focus of attention.
-
October 26, 2009
2. LOTD 261009 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger is one of those women who’s just got it. Simple. The Inglourious Basterds actress was working her magic again at the Kirk Douglas Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival by adding stunning Chanel shoe boots to a simple LBD.
-
October 26, 2009
3. LOTD 261009 Cheryl Cole
Another week of X Factor, another dazzling wardrobe display from the gorgeous Cheryl Cole! The judge stepped out on Sunday night’s show in a daring silver micromini with flesh panels and statement bold shoulders. Fab.
-
October 26, 2009
4. LOTD 261009 Rachel Bilson
Lovely in leather: Rachel Bilson showed us how to work this season’s leather in these gorgeous turned-up skinnies at the Guess and Vanity Fair T-shirt launch event. She rocked a trendy boyfriend blazer and grey shoe boots for a funky and fun ensemble.
-
October 26, 2009
5. LOTD 261009 Leighton Meester
How cute is Leighton Meester’s studded red and blue bow bag? We’re in love! The actress was snapped arriving at the Gossip Girl set in NY with the gorgeous tote, which she teamed with a gladiator heels and a stylish big-collared grey jacket.
