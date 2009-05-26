13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 26, 2009
1. LOTD 260509 Kerry Washington
Kerry was a vision in tulle at the Cannes premiere of Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky in a white mermaid gown with oversized black blooms splashed across it. The actress never fails to impress us on the red carpet and didn't let us down at this year's film fest.
-
May 26, 2009
2. LOTD 260509 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was radiant at the Dolce & Gabbana Fabulous Cannes bash in a fuchsia satin cocktail dress and embellished belt. But was it the micro-mini frock that had her so happy or her rumoured engagement? Watch this space...
-
May 26, 2009
3. LOTD 260509 Natasha Poly
Model Natasha Poly was the embodiment of a femme fatale in her mirrored strapless column, worn to the premiere of The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus in Cannes. The catwalker quite literally stopped traffic in this floor-length number, which she finished off with slicked back hair and a berry-tinted lipstick. Fierce!
-
May 26, 2009
4. LOTD 060509 Dita Von Teese
Dita was nothing short of spectacular in a shimmery cocktail dress with voluminous sleeves and an oversized bauble necklece at the Dolce & Gabbana Fabulous Cannes Party. The bash welcomed stars including Olivia Palermo and Alice Dellal, all looking their finest in Dolce & Gabbana's gorgeous collection, but our Dita showed the young'uns that covering up is that much more sexy.
-
May 26, 2009
5. LOTD 260509 Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg scooped the coveted Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Lars Von Trier's controversial film, Antichrist.The French actress sported a sparkly halter dress and fierce strappy sandals to the premiere of Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky prior to picking up her prize. We love how she effortlessly teams a wowee dress with barely-there make-up and tousled locks.
