Victoria Beckham goes off duty! Get a closer look and see who joins her on today's best dressed list!
Monday 26 March, 2012
March 26, 2012
1. AnnaSophia Robb
On the set of The Carrie Diaries, AnnaSophia Robb went back to the Eighties in a printed pussybow blouse, black city shorts and patent courts. And check out her paint-splattered Carrie bag! SJP would approve…
March 26, 2012
2. Dakota Fanning in vintage Halston
Dakota Fanning swanked it up at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday night in a stunning vintage Halston belted number. The Twilight actress completed the gold shimmery look with a pair of strappy metallic Manolo Blahnik sandals and a gleaming Salvatore Ferragamo box clutch.
March 26, 2012
3. Jessica Alba in J Brand
Jessica Alba has sported jeans in every colour of the rainbow, but we’re especially digging these apricot-hued trews, which Jess wore with a tailored shirt and grey oversized blazer while running errands in LA. The buckled boots toughen this smart look up.
March 26, 2012
4. Olivia Wilde in Carolina Herrera
Olivia Wilde graced a London awards ceremony in a sheer gown by Carolina Herrera, complete with frontal beading. The actress presented an award to her “hero” Gary Oldman at the ceremony.
March 26, 2012
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham went off-duty in LA, teaming a spaghetti-strap camisole top with a pair of wide-leg jeans and a chain-strap handbag from her own label, Victoria Beckham Collection. We’ve got to hand it to the fashionista for always looking polished, even in her downtime!
