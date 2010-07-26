13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 26, 2010
1. LOTD 260710 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie went red for Russia as she wore a jaw-dropping halterneck chiffon Atelier Versace gown at the premiere of her new film Salt in Moscow.
July 26, 2010
2. LOTD 260710 Blake Lively
Promoting her new film Green Lantern, Blake Lively turned heads at Comic-Con in San Diego wearing a gorgeous Preen Resort 2011 monochrome trouser and top combo.
July 26, 2010
3. LOTD 260710 Natalie Portman
Keeping it casual and chic, Natalie Portman looked relaxed meeting and greeting fans in a pair of on-trend camel shorts and a delicate pink top at Comic-Con in San Diego.
July 26, 2010
4. LOTD 260710 Eva Mendes
How much do we want Eva Mendes’ wardrobe! The actress looked stunning in a wow-worthy gold shimmery strapless dress with plunging neckline at Comic-Con in San Diego.
July 26, 2010
5. LOTD 260710 Camilla Belle
Looking as stylish as ever, Camilla Belle went all English rose at the Cartier International Polo Day. Wearing a cute creamy white top with patterned kick-flare skirt, the actress added a splash of colour to her look with a raspberry belt. Delightful!
