13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Anne Hathaway LOTD 26/01/09Anne may have lost out on a trophy but she looked statuesque at the SAG Awards in a white embellished Azzaro gown.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Kate Winslet LOTD 26/01/09The actress picked up the Best Supporting Actress gong for her role in The Reader in a cobalt blue Narciso Rodriguez gown that showed off her fantastic curves.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Freida Pinto LOTD 27/01/09Freida Pinto looked like a million bucks at the SAG Awards in her periwinkle Marchesa gown as she and the Slumdog cast scooped the award for Best Cast ensemble.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Angelina Jolie LOTD 26/01/09Best Actress nominee Angelina continued her trend for draped frocks with this blue/grey gown by Max Azria. Clever Angie is actually wearing the dress back-to-front, revealing a plunging backline that ensured sure all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet with partner Brad Pitt.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Claire Danes LOTD 26/01/09Blue was the dominant colour on the SAG red carpet so Claire Danes' scarlet Nina Ricci gown stood out beautifully. We especially love the draped shoulders and her soft up-do.
March 31, 20091 of 5
Anne Hathaway LOTD 26/01/09
Anne may have lost out on a trophy but she looked statuesque at the SAG Awards in a white embellished Azzaro gown.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018