13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 26, 2010
1. LOTD 260410 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson flaunted her curves in a palest blue-grey RM by Roland Mouret dress. The actress went for the full-on sex bomb look with mussed-up softly waved bed hair and glowing make-up.
-
April 26, 2010
2. LOTD 260410 Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried was rocking the short shorts look at the Tribeca Film Festival in these black silk thigh-skimmers with matching sequin detail jacket by Viktor & Rolf. The Mamma Mia actress topped her outfit with an updo and skinny Alice band and tailed it with a pair of sleek Roger Vivier peep-toe heels.
-
April 26, 2010
3. LOTD 260410 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was out and about in New York working a Wild West look made urban-appropriate. She teamed her washed-out denims with chunky tan boots, a blue, silver buttoned jacket and outsized fringed tote bag.
SHOP FRINGED BAGS TO GET KATE HUDSON'S LOOK
-
April 26, 2010
4. Gwyneth Paltrow Wearing Victoria Beckham
Gwyneth Paltrow was slinky in a grey bodycon dress at the Iron Man 2 photocall in LA. The actress teamed her sleek, statement shoulder frock with nude and black detail shoes and a smoky eye make-up look.
-
April 26, 2010
5. LOTD 260410 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was keeping things sleek in a pair of her own brand skinny jeans and nude, jersey T. Teamed with killer heels and that all important oxblood-red Hermes bag, VB was showing her style credentials as she headed for a frozen yogurt at celeb fave, Pinkberry in Beverly Hills.
April 26, 20101 of 5
LOTD 260410 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson flaunted her curves in a palest blue-grey RM by Roland Mouret dress. The actress went for the full-on sex bomb look with mussed-up softly waved bed hair and glowing make-up.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018