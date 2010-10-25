13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 25, 2010
1. LOTD 251010
On the Carousel of Hope Gala pink carpet, Halle Berry's Yves Saint Laurent silk gown had her looking simply flawless. It's gentle ruching flattered her svelte frame, and she added a playful touch with her spiked pixi crop.
-
October 25, 2010
2. LOTD 251010
Saturday's edition of the X Factor saw Cheryl do pared-down sophistication in a nude HMH Couture gown. The cut-out waist flaunted just the right amount of her flawless figure, while her loose red curls broke up the flowing shape
-
October 25, 2010
3. LOTD 251010
Freida Pinto opted for bold glamour at the Abu Dhabi premiere of Miral in a Marchesa gown with draped sari-like fuschia skirt and embellished bodice, complimented with a simple silver clutch by Roger Vivier and pretty metallic sandals.
-
October 25, 2010
4. LOTD 251010
Not to be outdone by her fellow judge, Dannii Minogue looked girlie and gorgeous in this flower-print Dolce & Gabbana prom dress. Her cute bouncy bob gave the look a fun 50s feel.
-
October 25, 2010
5. LOTD 251010
The Carousel of Hope Gala in Beverly Hills was a super-glamorous affair, with Jennifer Lopez heading up the guest list. The face of Gucci's latest campaign personified snow queen in her stunnning Georges Chakra gown with a show-stopping swan-like train. She finished it with added sparkle from her Christian Louboutin heels and a Swarovski bag.
October 25, 20101 of 5
LOTD 251010
