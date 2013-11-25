13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 25, 2013
1. Emma Roberts in Lanvin
Emma Roberts goes glam in metallic Lanvin adding contrast with a hot pink clutch at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
November 25, 2013
2. Gwen Stefani works jumpsuit chic
Gwen Stefani is the queen of off-duty cool, working a double denim jumpsuit with a sleek tailored jacket and ankle boots out and about in Los Angeles.
November 25, 2013
3. Zoe Saldana in Roland Mouret
Zoe Saldana showcased her trim figure in an one-shoulder, blue satin-panelled Roland Mouret gown at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
November 25, 2013
4. Rachel Zoe cosies up in faux fur
Rachel Zoe amps up her weekend jeans and t-shirt with a fluffy faux fur coat and gold accessories out and about in West Hollywood.
November 25, 2013
5. Joely Richardson works a winter maxi
Joely Richardson dons a festive black winter maxi dress as she offically opens the Tiffany & Co. Christmas Shop on Bond Street.
