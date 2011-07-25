13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 25, 2011
1. Emma Stone
Crazy Stupid Love star Emma Stone keeps dominating the style parade! The film beauty worked a green lace confection by Dolce & Gabbana set off by her strawberry blonde locks and peach-hued lips. We're in love!
-
July 25, 2011
2. Freida Pinto
Wow, we're totally crushing on Freida's neon yellow Michael Kors shift, decorated with black piping and teamed with a pair of chunky black criss-cross sandals. So fresh, so modern, so now!
-
July 25, 2011
3. Taylor Swift
The country singer was totally darling in a teal frock cinched at the waist with a delicate gold belt at a morning radio show in NYC. Ruffled courts completed the look.
-
July 25, 2011
4. Kimberley Walsh
Kimberley Walsh hit the red carpet in sunny London yesterday for the Horrid Henry premiere, in which she makes her acting debut as Prissy Polly in the kiddie film. The singer, who made a splash in a zingy orange plunging frock and matching lippy, was joined by her Girls Aloud co-stars, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts.
-
July 25, 2011
5. AnnaLynne McCord
The 90210 beauty teamed a pretty floral blouse with a pair of straight-leg jeans and accessorised with a coral bauble necklace. Pretty!
