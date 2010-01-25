13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 25, 2010
1. LOTD 250110 Kate Hudson
Picking a favourite look from this year's SAG awards is a tough call but Kate Hudson's backless Emilio Pucci gown is in our top three. The actress wore the bright-white dress with its embellished waist teamed with a textured updo and twinkling droplet earrings.
-
January 25, 2010
2. LOTD 250110 Sandra Bullock
Winning the Best Actress award at the SAG awards Sandra Bullock was also an undisputed winner in the style stakes in this slinky black Alexander McQueen gown with blue beading.
SEE ALL THE BEST-DRESSED AT THE SAG AWARDS 2010
-
January 25, 2010
3. LOTD 250110 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham showed off Burberry's putty-coloured ruched knot mac with contrasting black buttons as she stepped out in Milan. La Posh teamed the mac with Dolce & Gabbana's ladylike Miss Sicily handbag, skyhigh platforms and a new bun hairstyle.
-
January 25, 2010
4. LOTD 250110 Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks was slick with a little spaceage action in this pewter-hued peplum dress at the Producers Guild Award. We love this cocktail dress with silver-embellished shoulders and Elizabeth worked the frock to perfection teaming it with a high quiffed updo, box clutch and grey suede heels.
-
January 25, 2010
5. LOTD 250110 DIANE KRUGER
Our fashion crush Diane Kruger was a Hollywood dream in her ochre-hued Jason Wu gown at the SAG Awards. Teamed with pillarbox-red nails and lipstick and a pair of droplet diamond earrings this was old fashioned Hollywood glamour at its Kruger-styled best.
