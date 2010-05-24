13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2010
1. LOTD 240510 Diane Kruger
Sigh. Diane Kruger just blew us away in her hot-pink gown with a black bustline by Jason Wu at the Palme d'Or Closing Ceremony in Cannes. It's bordering on fashion perfection.
-
May 24, 2010
2. LOTD 240510 Cheryl Cole
One word: WOW! Cheryl Cole was seriously sexy at the Outside of the Law premiere in a striking white cutout dress by Versace with super-high splits. Louboutin heels, de Grisogono jewellery, a Corto Moltedo clutch, and fabulous flawless make-up finished the look to perfection.
SEE CHERYL'S CANNES PERFORMANCE
-
May 24, 2010
3. LOTD 240510 Scarlett Johansson
Bold florals made a strong statement for Scarlett Johansson at the 55th Annual Drama Desk Awards. She looked feminine yet fashion-forward, and we loved her side-swept tumbling tresses and gorgeous nude heels.
-
May 24, 2010
4. LOTD 240510 Anne Hathaway
Jumpsuits are so hot right now, and Anne Hathaway rocked a one-shouldered harem-style black onesie at the 55th Annual Drama Desk Awards, adding a flash of colour with popping red lips.
-
May 24, 2010
5. LOTD 240510 Kristin Davis
SATC 2 star Kristin Davis channelled a 70s-print pencil dress as she attended the Beauty.com Stock-Up event in NY. On her fashionable feet, she worked the colour that every A-lister seemingly can't live without this season: nude. Gorgeous.
May 24, 2010
