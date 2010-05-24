One word: WOW! Cheryl Cole was seriously sexy at the Outside of the Law premiere in a striking white cutout dress by Versace with super-high splits. Louboutin heels, de Grisogono jewellery, a Corto Moltedo clutch, and fabulous flawless make-up finished the look to perfection.

