It's been quite some time since we've seen Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet and for her premiere of White House Down, the actress totally owned it in this dramatic embroidered leaf Alexander McQueen Fall 2013 crepe midi dress. Letting the dress do the work, Maggie kept accessories minimal with black Casadei Blade heels and a neat gold clutch. We're digging her tousled pixie crop, set off by a pop of pink lippy too.

