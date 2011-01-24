13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 24, 2011
1. LOTD 240111
Leighton Meester's gorgeous Michael Kors dress perfectly mixes edge and femininity with its leather cut-out bodice and flowing chiffon skirt - and doesn't the Gossip Girl look a treat? Her poker-straight hair, red nail varnish and smokey eyes add the perfect vampy touch to the look, worn to the premiere of her new film, The Roommate.
January 24, 2011
2. LOTD 240111
Emily Blunt rocked new season staple, the LWD, to the Hollywood premiere of Gnomeo and Juliet. With her hair twisted up and her nude peep-toe heels, she looks totally flapper chic.
January 24, 2011
3. LOTD 240111
Kate Bosworth was one of the first celebs to premiere a dress from Chloe's spring/summer line. The frock, which doesn't look dissimilar to the Michael Kors number Leighton was rocking on the same night, features a cut-away slit in between the leather top and A-line skirt. Kate has made it winter-appropriate by teaming it with black hosiery and pointy wrap shoes by Isabel Marant. So, so cool.
January 24, 2011
4. LOTD 240111
Our February cover girl made an impact at the Annual Producers Guild Awards in LA in a plunging and embellished black frock by Andrew Gn, Christian Louboutin heels and a box clutch by Kotur.
January 24, 2011
5. LOTD 240111
We love how rising star Felicity Jones has prepped up her skinny jeans by teaming them with a buttoned-up shirt and brown brogues. Too cute.
LOTD 240111
