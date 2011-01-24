Kate Bosworth was one of the first celebs to premiere a dress from Chloe's spring/summer line. The frock, which doesn't look dissimilar to the Michael Kors number Leighton was rocking on the same night, features a cut-away slit in between the leather top and A-line skirt. Kate has made it winter-appropriate by teaming it with black hosiery and pointy wrap shoes by Isabel Marant. So, so cool.