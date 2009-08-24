13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 24, 2009
1. LOTD 240809 Katy Perry
Fresh from her storming success at V Festival, Katy Perry headed back to London and had a dinner date with fellow singer Taylor Swift at Hakassan Restaurant. Even off stage Katy just loves those look-at-me frocks and donned this striped turquoise dress with a cartoon-style heart detail across the bust and shoulder strap. With her hair in glossy curls and her trademark flicked eyeliner in place, she was her usual pin-up self.
August 24, 2009
2. LOTD 240809 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley made the most of her golden summer glow in this off-white crochet dress by Jaeger which she teamed with chunky Mulberry shoes and a nude clutch.
August 24, 2009
3. LOTD 240809 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift joined Katy Perry for dinner in London following their performances at V Festival and looked utterly glamorous in her peacock-blue bustier dress. Taylor teamed the vintage-style frock with turquoise platform peep toes and a relaxed up 'do.
August 24, 2009
4. LOTD 240809 Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton was stylish in the city in cut-off denim shorts, cream blouse and two-tone ballet pumps. The Radio 1 DJ piled on the jewellery and toted an outsized leather bag.
August 24, 2009
5. LOTD 240809 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was pretty in a sweet floral dress which she wore with lace-up ballet style pumps and a plum-coloured Prada tote.
