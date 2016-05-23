13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2016
1. Elle Fanning Goes Princessy IRL In Zuhair Murad
Elle Fanning looked mega beaut in a nude lace Zuhair Murad dress with a pared-back beauty look — a radiant base and rosy blush with her hair pulled back in a bun — at the premiere of The Neon Demon, before going on to the after party in association with Bulldog Gin.
-
May 23, 2016
2. Mila Kunis Makes A Mega Red Carpet Return In Zuhair Murad
She's BACK.
-
May 23, 2016
3. Kirsten Dunst Is Our Cannes Best Dressed In Valentino
Kirsten Dunst gave us MAJOR wedding inspo in a beaut embroidered Valentino dress on the Cannes red carpet.
-
May 23, 2016
4. Kate Hudson Looks Majorly Hot In Amanda Wakeley
SUPER slinky.
-
May 23, 2016
5. Laura Whitmore Is A Pro At Sheer Layering
Sheer layering can go pretty badly wrong (too sheer, t-shirt bra... the possibilities are endless), but Laura Whitmore nailed it at the launch of Replay's Hyper Collection.
May 23, 20161 of 5
Elle Fanning Goes Princessy IRL In Zuhair Murad
Elle Fanning looked mega beaut in a nude lace Zuhair Murad dress with a pared-back beauty look — a radiant base and rosy blush with her hair pulled back in a bun — at the premiere of The Neon Demon, before going on to the after party in association with Bulldog Gin.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018